49 migrants killed, dozens more injured in truck crash in southern Mexico

An injured migrant woman is moved by rescue personnel from the site of an accident near Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas state, Mexico on Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo)

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say 49 people were killed and dozens more injured when a cargo truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in southern Mexico.

An official at the Chiapas state civil defense office confirms a preliminary estimated of 49 dead and 37 injured.

It is not unusual for freight trucks in Mexico to be carrying so many people in migrant-smuggling operations in southern Mexico.

The crash occurred Thursday on a highway leading toward the Chiapas state capital.

Photos from the scene show victims strewn across the pavement and inside the truck’s freight compartment.