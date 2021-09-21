4 earthquakes hit Riverside County mountains

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A series of earthquakes hit the San Jacinto mountains north of the Riverside County town Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The largest was a magnitude 3.7 that struck 6 miles north-northwest of Anza about 3:41 p.m., followed by a magnitude 3.5 with an epicenter nearby 3:57 p.m., USGS said.

A magnitude 2.3 and a magnitude 2.1 quake also followed the largest one.

Some people reported feeling the largest quake in San Bernardino to San Diego.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injury.