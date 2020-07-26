3 dead after small plane crashes into Utah neighborhood

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead and others injured when a small airplane crashed in a suburban Salt Lake City neighborhood on Saturday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA-32 with six people on board had taken off from South Valley Regional Airport and crashed into a West Jordan backyard.

West Jordan Police said a 9-month-old, the pilot and a woman died, while a woman is in critical condition and a 2-year-old is in stable condition. They also said an older woman who was inside the house when the plane struck is in critical condition.

The crash caused at least one home to catch on fire. A total of three homes were damaged.