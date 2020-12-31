3.6 earthquake felt in San Francisco Bay area early Thursday

A man looks toward the skyline from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake has jolted the San Francisco Bay Area on the last day of 2020.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 5:40 a.m. Thursday roughly 10 miles east of San Francisco at a depth of about 9 miles.

Did you feel it? There was a 3.6 magnitude earthquake off the coast at 5:41AM this morning. Did you feel it? pic.twitter.com/1R6NDOVtXg — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) December 31, 2020

The agency’s website shows thousands of reports of people saying they felt the earthquake. Many of them took to social media to say it woke them up or was a fitting end for 2020.

Bay Area news station KGO-TV reported that there were no reports of damage or injuries.