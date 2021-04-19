28 years ago today: 76 men, women, and children died in Branch Davidian compound fire

The Branch Davidian cult compound observation tower in Waco, TX is engulfed in flames after a fire burns the complex to the ground 19 April 1993. (Photo by TIM ROBERTS / AFP) (Photo by TIM ROBERTS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mystery Wire has thousands of pages of FBI documents from the siege included in this story.

MYSTERY WIRE — On the 51st day of an internationally broadcast siege, David Koresh and many of his followers at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, TX died when the buildings went up in flames.

The siege was carried out by the U.S. federal government, Texas state law enforcement, and the U.S. military, between February 28 and April 19, 1993.

David Koresh led the Branch Davidians at the Mount Carmel Center ranch in the community of Axtell, Texas, 13 miles northeast of Waco.

David Koresh – 1987 (McLennan County Sheriff’s Office)

Suspecting the group of stockpiling illegal weapons led to the ATF executing a search warrant which led to four government officials and six Branch Davidians being killed. This began the 51 day siege.

The standoff ended 28 years ago this week when the U.S. Justice Department directed the FBI to advance on the compound. Controversy continues to this day over the origins of the fire with some believing the FBI caused it and other believing the Branch Davidians committed suicide.

Killed in the fire were 76 Branch Davidians, including 25 children, two pregnant women, and David Koresh.

The FBI has since released thousands of pages of documents from the siege, including transcripts of conversations between Koresh and others inside and the FBI negotiators.

Overhead of smoking fire consuming David Koresh-led Branch Davidian cult compound, believed set by cult after FBI/ATF teargassing in effort to end siege (image used during congressional hrgs. on handling of conflict – FBI claims it created enough holes inbldg. to allow escape). (Photo by Time Life Pictures/Fbi/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

N367931 01: The Branch Davidian compound explodes in a burst of flames April 19, 1993, ending the standoff between cult leader David Koresh and his followers and the FBI at this site near Waco, TX. April 19, 2000 is the 7 year anniversary of the tragedy. (Photo by Shelly Katz / Liaison)

The Branch Davidians’ Mount Carmel compound outside of Waco, Texas, burns to the ground during the 1993 raid by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). Nearly 80 members of the religious group were killed in the fire, which ended the 51-day standoff between the Davidians the ATF. | Location: Near Waco, Texas, USA. (Photo by �� Greg Smith/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Mystery Wire has compiled those documents at this link and below for you to read. If you click on a document below it will open a .pdf file in a new tab or window.