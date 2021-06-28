21-year-old bystander shot in the back in Times Square

UPDATE: The NYPD on Monday released video of the alleged gunman in the Times Square shooting.

Original story:

TIMES SQUARE — A man was shot in the back in Times Square on Sunday evening, police said.

The man, 21, was shot near 46th Street and Seventh Avenue, according to the NYPD. A 911 call came in shortly before 5:30 p.m. The injured man was not the intended target of the shooting, police said.

Several men were involved in a dispute that escalated; one person pulled out a gun and started firing, hitting the 21-year-old man, police sources said. The man was with his family outside a hotel when he was struck.

Officials said the injured man was not likely to die.

Officers have not yet recovered the gun, police sources said.

Sydney Santana heard the gunfire and thought it was a fire cracker that went off. When everyone ran, she realized someone had been shot.

“We could have been walking up the street at the same time that this was happening and I’m glad that wasn’t the case,” Santana said. “This was just a really bad situation. I’m sorry that this happened.”

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area because of police activity. People were also advised to expect delays.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect and no arrests have been made.

In May, two women and a 4-year-old girl were shot in the same area in Times Square.

Santana, who is visiting from New Orleans with family, knew about the previous shooting in Times Square, but that didn’t deter her from visiting.

“Always cautious but not nervous, sometime you just hope for the best,” she said. “You always have to pay attention to your surroundings.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).