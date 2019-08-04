20 killed, dozens injured in El Paso shooting

What we know:

20 people killed and dozens injured in shooting near shopping mall in El Paso

White male suspect identified as Patrick Crusius taken into custody without incident

At least 22 people hospitalized, including one who died; 9 in critical but stable condition; one patient is 4 months old

Twenty people were killed and 26 others were wounded after a gunman went on a rampage Saturday at a Walmart in the Texas border town of El Paso, police said. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody after police responded within six minutes to a report of an active shooter at the Cielo Vista Mall.

The suspect, who was captured on surveillance video entering the Walmart, has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, CBS News has confirmed. Sergeant Robert Gomez, a police spokesman, said the suspect was taken into custody “without incident” and there was no longer danger to the public.

Police Chief Greg Allen referenced a document allegedly left behind by the suspect. He said the shooting may have a “nexus” to a hate crime but declined to elaborate. He said police are considering capital murder charges.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS News this is a surveillance video image of the gunman walking into the Walmart.

Gomez said he thinks most of the victims were shot at the Walmart in the shopping complex. He said the store was packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school shopping season.

Earlier, El Paso police tweeted they had received reports of “multiple shooters” but they later said they did not believe there was more than one gunman. Police also said reports of a shooting at another location were “false.”

University of Medical Center of El Paso told CBS News it had also received 11 shooting victims, including one who died. They said a 4-month-old child was among the patients it was treating. Hospital spokesman Ryan Mielke said all of the victims suffered traumatic injuries in Saturday’s attack. He declined to provide additional details about the victims, including the one who died. Mielke said two children, ages 2 and 9, were stabilized at the medical center before being transferred to the neighboring El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Del Sol Medical Center told CBS News it was treating 11 patients from the shooting. It said seven were in critical condition, and two were stable. The patients ranged in age from 35 to 42.

According to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, three of those killed were Mexican citizens. Mexican Consul General Mauricio Ibarra, who is based in El Paso, told Mexican authorities that six of those injured were Mexican citizens.

Alden Hall told CBSN he was in the Walmart when he saw the shooter wearing a black T-shirt, black glasses and “military-grade” ear muffs. Hall, who served in the military, said he thinks the gunman had an AK-47.

Hall said the gunman shot at him and another man, who fell on the ground. He said he saw 13 people injured and one who he thinks was shot dead. Hall shot video of the parking lot outside the store, showing first responders transporting injured people in shopping carts.

Witness Ray Holguin told CBS News that he was about to go into the Walmart when he heard more than 10 gunshots. He said he saw at least one person, an elderly lady, fall to the ground, but he’s not sure if she was shot.

Walmart released a statement, saying it was working with law enforcement and “praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders.”