2 police officers shot, suspect killed in confrontation near San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Two police officers were shot and wounded while trying to arrest a man suspected of wounding a Southern California sheriff’s deputy.

The suspect was killed Wednesday afternoon in Highland.

SAN BERNARDINO POLICE UPDATE pic.twitter.com/UstAPk059l — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) August 19, 2021

Authorities say the two SWAT officers from neighboring San Bernardino were shot as they confronted the man, who died at the scene.

He’s suspected of firing a rifle dozens of times at a sheriff’s deputy who tried to pull over his car Tuesday in San Bernardino.

The two officers and the deputy are expected to survive.