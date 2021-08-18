2 police officers shot, suspect killed in confrontation near San Bernardino

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Two police officers were shot and wounded while trying to arrest a man suspected of wounding a Southern California sheriff’s deputy.

The suspect was killed Wednesday afternoon in Highland.

Authorities say the two SWAT officers from neighboring San Bernardino were shot as they confronted the man, who died at the scene.

He’s suspected of firing a rifle dozens of times at a sheriff’s deputy who tried to pull over his car Tuesday in San Bernardino.

The two officers and the deputy are expected to survive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories