2 juveniles, 2 adults dead following apparent murder-suicide in unincorporated El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Saturday’s shelter-in-place order and investigation were due to a 4-person murder suicide.

At approximately 10:08 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pleier Drive on a report of someone who was seriously injured and needed help.

Based on the information the Communications Center received from the caller, El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies, Monument Police Department officers, Palmer Lake Police Department officers, members of the Donald Wescott Fire Department, and AMR (American Medical Response), responded.

Courtesy of KDVR

When deputies entered the home, they found two juveniles and two adults dead. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives were then called to process the scene.

Additionally, based on other evidence and observations, the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Unit was requested to respond to the scene. An Everbridge, otherwise known as a “reverse 911”, was sent to the community encouraging residents within a 2-mile radius of the scene to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls.

Based on what was discovered at the scene, without having all details available at the time and out of an abundance of caution, the Everbridge was sent out while law enforcement continued to evaluate the evidence they were finding.

The sheriff’s office said there is no known threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the 2 juveniles and 2 adults will not be released until positive identification has been made by the Coroner’s Office and the next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the sheriff’s office Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666.

Jerry Hager told FOX21’s sister station KDVR that he and his wife were coming home from the mountains when they ran into the roadblock.

“A couple of joggers told us you can’t get down there, something bad has happened,” he said.

Hager said it took about five hours to return to his home, which sits just a few houses down from where the investigation is taking place.

“You know something bad has happened, and in a peaceful neighborhood like this, that in itself is unusual and frightening,” he said.

This is a developing story. FOX21 will update as more information becomes available.