2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 25, 2021, file photo, family members of 6-year-old Aiden Leos stand at a makeshift memorial on the Walnut Avenue overpass at the 55 Freeway in Orange, Calif., to announce that the reward for information leading to the suspects in the road-rage shooting death of Leos. Family members and friends tearfully remembered Leos, who was shot and killed in the incident on a Southern California freeway, at his memorial service on Saturday, June 5. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Police in Southern California say two people have been arrested in the road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.

The California Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Eriz Marcus Anthony and 23-year-old Lee Wynne were arrested Sunday in Costa Mesa.

Authorities say the pair is expected to be charged with murder in death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos.

He was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.

It was unclear Sunday where Anthony and Wynne were being held, and whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.