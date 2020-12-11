11 California Condors died in Dolan wildfire, new report says

FILE – In this May 13, 2019 file photo provided by the National Park Service is a female condor in Zion National Park, Utah. (National Park Service via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A report from Wired magazine indicates the California wildfires have created new problems for California Condors.

There are fewer than 500 California Condors in the western skies, and increasingly aggressive fires could jeopardize rehabilitation efforts. https://t.co/JCjaPRETsi — WIRED (@WIRED) December 11, 2020

The Dolan fire, which burned nearly 125,000 acres in Los Padres National Forest, is blamed for the deaths of 11 condors — 10 percent of the Big Sur flock, according to Wired.

A total of 340 California Condors are known to exist in the wild. Another 160 are in captivity.

Efforts to save the condors, which numbered only 22 in 19827, are continuing.

The Ventana Wildlife Society recently released four condors into the wild in November.