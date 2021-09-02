$10k reward offered for information after newlywed couple at Moab campsite

MOAB, Utah — A Moab business contractor has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooting deaths of a newlywed couple at a campsite.

Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were found dead on Aug. 18 near Moab, in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains.

Schulte’s aunt has said the couple told friends a “creepy guy” made them uncomfortable before their deaths.

The two women were last seen Aug. 13, leaving a bar in Moab, where they lived and worked.

The slayings have left locals nervous and frustrated about the lack of suspects.

The donor has asked to remain anonymous