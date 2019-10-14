10-year-old girl killed when thrown from carnival ride

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (WPVI) — A 10-year-old girl was killed when she was thrown from a festival ride in New Jersey. It happened Saturday at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival.

Police say the ride is the type that spins passengers in a horizontal circle and is called ‘Extreme.’ The girl has not been identified and the cause and circumstances of her death are still under investigation.

Festival organizers canceled a parade that was scheduled for Sunday. Rides and festival games will be closed until they are inspected by state officials.