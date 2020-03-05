10-year-old boy arrested for firing shotgun at police

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) — A ten-year-old boy was arrested after firing a shotgun at police. The incident happened Thursday in San Diego.

Above, you can see aerial video of the scene.

Police say the boy became violent during a family argument Thursday morning. When police arrived, he barricaded himself in a shed behind his home with a shotgun.

Authorities say he fired two rounds at officers, but no one was hurt.

After nearly two hours, he surrendered to police peacefully. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.