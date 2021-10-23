1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at party in Georgia

(Shooting in Fort Valley in the 600 block of Carver Drive/ Photo credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WRBL) – Multiple people have been shot in Fort Valley, Ga. at a party. A total of eight people were shot and one of them has died, according to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI officials say the shooting happened at an “off campus party” in the 600 block of Carver Drive.

The person who died was not a student at Fort Valley State University, according to the GBI. Other information about the victims has not been released at this time.

According to the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety, a Fort Valley State University homecoming alumni breakfast and parade have been canceled.