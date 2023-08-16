(WHTM) – More than 1 million dehumidifiers are being recalled after 23 fires were reported.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall impacts 42 models of dehumidifiers with the brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. They were manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014. Approximately 1,560,000 units are impacted by the recall.
The CPSC says there have been 688 incidents of overheating and $168,000 in property damage connected to the dehumidifiers.
The brand name and pint capacity are printed on the back, front or side of the unit and the model number is on a sticker. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic.
Kenmore
|Model number
|Capacity
|407.53530310
|30-pint
|407.53550310
|50-pint
|407.53570310
|70-pint
|407.53571310
|70-pint
GE
|Model number
|Capacity
|ADEH50LPQ1
|50-pint
|ADEH50LQQ1
|50-pint
|ADEH50LRL1
|50-pint
|ADEL30LRQ1
|30-pint
|ADEL50LRL1
|50-pint
|ADEL70LRL1
|70-pint
|ADER30LPQ1
|30-pint
|ADER30LQQ1
|30-pint
|ADER40LPQ1
|40-pint
|ADER40LQQ1
|40-pint
|ADER50LPQ1
|50-pint
|ADER50LQQ1
|50-pint
|ADER50LRL1
|50-pint
|ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14)
|50-pint
|ADER65LPQ1
|65-pint
|ADER65LQQ1
|65-pint
|ADER70LRL1
|70-pint
|ADEW30LPQ1
|30-pint
|ADEW30LQQ1
|30-pint
|ADEW50LPQ1
|50-pint
|ADEW50LQQ1
|50-pint
|ADEW50LRL1
|50-pint
|ADEW65LPQ1
|65-pint
|ADEW65LQQ1
|65-pint
|ADEW70LRL1
|70-pint
SoleusAir
|Model number
|Capacity
|GL-DEH-45F-2Q3
|45-pint
|GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3
|70-pint
|GL-DEH-70F-2L3
|70-pint
|GM-DEH-30M-1Q3
|30-pint
|GM-DEH-45-1Q3
|45-pint
|GM-DEH-70-1L3
|70-pint
|SG-DEH-25-4
|25-pint
|SG-DEH-30E-1Q3
|30-pint
|SG-DEH-45E-1Q3
|45-pint
|SG-DEH-70E-1L3
|70-pint
|SG-DEH-70E-2L3
|70-pint
Seabreeze
|DH470SB
|70-pint
Norpole
|NPDH30PG-1
|30-pint
The affected dehumidifiers were sold between 2011 and 2014 at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menards, Sam’s Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide.
Consumers should immediately stop using the dehumidifiers, unplug them, and contact Gree to receive a refund. Those who contact the manufacturer will be signed up for a waitlist and will be contacted in 6-8 weeks with information on how to register for the recall.