Nate’s 7-Day forecast

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Strong storms that dropped more than an inch of rain in the southwest valley quickly lost some of their punch as they quickly moved on to east before fading away completely.

There was even a little bit of hail, along with lots of wind and sharp temp drops as the storm cells moved east over the 7-Hills and Anthem neighborhoods.

There may be some lingering stormclouds bubbling up over the surrounding high country on Thursday, but the monsoon pattern is once again drifting east over the next few days, allowing temps to climb back up towards 110 over the weekend.

The monsoon may return next week.