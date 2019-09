LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Breezy and a little cooler Tuesday.

After 97 for Monday’s high, we’ll top out around 92 this afternoon under a sunny sky.



South winds will gust up to 25mph off and on throughout the day, then 20mph tonight.

The National Weather Service still has a Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 11pm for gusts up to 40mph.



The high temp will slip a couple more degrees for Wednesday (90) before starting the climb back to triple digits for the weekend.