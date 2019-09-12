Nate’s 7-Day forecast – Thursday morning, Sept. 12, 2019

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another start on the cooler side, with many neighborhoods once again dipping into the upper 60s. Officially this morning’s low was 73.



As advertised, high temps start climbing back up toward triple digits. Today we’ll be in the low 90s (93), then upper 90s tomorrow (98) with 102 expected for both Saturday and Sunday.



Then get ready for another period of strong wind which will be followed by another trip DOWN the temperature rollercoaster. By next Wednesday, the high may be in the mid-80s.



You read that correctly: high temps in the 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday after strong wind late Sunday and through Monday.