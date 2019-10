LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – There are no weather alerts of any kind for Las Vegas this Thursday.



Sunny, warmer and breezy. After Wednesday’s high of 80, we’ll be around 86 for Thursday’s high. Afternoon wind will pick up to 15 to 20mph.



The warming trend will continue into next week with temps reaching into the low 90s and overnight lows climbing into the mid 60s.



Record heat wave continues for family and friends back east, with temps in the upper 90s.