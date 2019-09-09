Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2019

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We’re not done with triple digits.

Most of this week will see highs in the 90s under a mostly sunny sky, with a return to the century mark coming this weekend.

For today and tomorrow, expect gusty winds to 25mph, mostly in the afternoon/evening hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of southern Nevada, meaning strong wind in fire-prone areas. That alert is scheduled to expire at 8pm Monday (090919).

There’s also a Lake Wind Advisory for gusts up to 40mph until 11pm Tuesday (091019).