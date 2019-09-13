Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday morning, Sept. 13, 2019

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) -Sunny and a little bit warmer today as we work toward the triple-digit weekend we’ve been talking about all week. We’re going for 98 today under a sunny sky with generally light wind. 102 for both Saturday and Sunday.



The next system coming onshore from the pacific will bring increasing clouds and wind late Sunday. The clouds will move on, but the wind will pick up and stick around through much of Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has NOT issued any wind alerts, but they have said they are monitoring the situation and that there may be advisories issued as we get through the weekend.



High temp slips to 98 for Monday, then 90 Tuesday and 88 Wednesday.



**PLUS** – – – FULL MOON! The Harvest Moon (moon full at 9:32pm Friday)