Nate’s 7-Day forecast – Friday, Aug., 2, 2019

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The National Weather Service has issued an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for almost all of southern Nevada. It starts at 10 tomorrow morning (Saturday 080319) and is scheduled to run until 8pm Monday (080519)

High temps will top 110 in almost every neighborhood around Las Vegas under a mostly sunny sky. There’s still enough moisture in the atmosphere here to trigger stormcloud development – but it’s way off in the distance.

Forecast computers are arguing with each other about the possible return of monsoon moisture next week, but in the mean time we are NOT putting rain back in the forecast. Expect to see more clouds moving back to the area and afternoon highs will slip back to 100 and 102 as we get to the end of next week.