LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NASCAR is back with the South Point 400 and Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Cup Series is down to eight drivers and six have never won the championship.

The action all starts on Friday with the NASCAR Cup Hauler Parade Friday morning and then free admission for the Xfinity practice and later in the Bullring for the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West race.

The Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity Series race races on Saturday and the South Point 400 on Sunday. The races will cost between $80 to $200 to attend. This year the world champion Las Vegas Golden Knights will be the Grand Marshals and have the honor of telling drivers to start their engines. More information can be found at this link.