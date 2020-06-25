NASCAR releases photo of noose-shaped rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NASCAR released a photo Thursday of the noose-shaped pull rope found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage.

Wallace was alerted to the rope by team members at the Talladega Superspeedway on June 21. Earlier in the week, federal investigators said Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said its investigation determined “although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

Wallace had told CNN in an interview, “What was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull…Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So, it wasn’t directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That’s what I’m saying.”