NASA needs your help naming its next Mars rover

(CNN) — NASA is asking for your help to pick the name for its next Mars rover! The agency originally received 28,000 pitches from US students, ranging from kindergartners to high schoolers.

Volunteer judges whittled that number down to nine final names:

  • Endurance
  • Tenacity
  • Promise
  • Perseverance
  • Vision
  • Clarity
  • Ingenuity
  • Fortitude
  • Courage

Now, there’s an online poll, which is open until Monday, Jan. 27, where you can vote for your favorite.

Those votes will help NASA pick the winning name. The agency will announce the winner on March 15.

