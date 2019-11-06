NASA needs more smart people, and educators are working to mold them

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLAS) — As NASA works to get back to the moon and go to Mars, the space agency needs more smart people to help them get there.

Jessi Turnure reports that educators were on Capitol Hill today to discuss with a senate committee how they are training current students to become the future space workforce.

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen has been pushing a bill that would get more money for STEM training and research in schools. It includes programs meant to bolster the American space program.