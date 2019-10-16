NASA astronauts get a new look

NASA unveiled the new spacesuits astronauts will wear when they attempt to land on the moon in 2024. The suits are for the Artemis program that will put the first woman on the lunar surface.

The new suit prototype is white and bulky with red and blue arms. The garment is known as the exploration extravehicular mobility unit and is designed especially for exploring the moon’s surface. This new suit will allow astronauts to actually walk on the lunar surface instead of bunny hopping as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin did.