Nancy Pelosi calls for President Trump to be removed from office

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for President Trump to be removed from office, saying he “incited an armed insurrection against America.”

Thursday Pelosi said in her weekly news conference, if Vice President Mike Pence doesn’t invoke the 25th Amendment, “Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment.”

“Yesterday, the ​president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America. The gleeful desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our nation’s history, instigated by the president of the United States. That’s why it’s such a stain. In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove the president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment. If the vice president and Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus.” – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi