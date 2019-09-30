Mystery opera singer in Los Angeles subway captivates internet

GLENDALE, Calif. (KLAS) — The stunning voice of a mystery woman has wowed the internet and become a viral sensation.

She was captured singing in a dreary subway tunnel by a California police officer, who posted the video to Twitter.

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

The video has amassed over 278,000 views.

While they’ve figured out what the song is, Puccini’s “O Mio Babbino Caro” or, “Oh, my dear papa”, they have yet to identify the woman behind the angelic rendition of the soprano aria.

