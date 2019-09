LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everyone has their favorite Oreo flavor, but this new flavor will be a bit different than what you’re used to. Oreo is releasing its mystery flavor today!

It looks like the original but tastes completely different. Each package will have one of three clues to help you guess what it is.

And if you guess correctly? You have the chance to win $50,000.

In 2017, the mystery Oreo flavor was Fruity Pebbles cereal. You can grab a pack of the newest mystery in stores starting today.