A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay on July 20, 2019 got an unexpected close and personal encounter with a great white shark. The shark leaped out of the water, near their boat, to snatch the fish they had just caught.

Doug Nelson, of Franklin, who caught the leaping shark on video on Saturday, told New England Cable News it “gave us a pretty good scare.”

VIDEO CREDIT: Doug Nelson/Columbia Sportfishing