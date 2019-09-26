MUGSHOT: Woman accused of causing deadly crash near Sahara and Jones faces numerous charges, including DUI

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mugshot was released Thursday of the woman accused of causing a deadly crash Wednesday near the intersection of W. Sahara Avenue and S. Jones Boulevard. Investigators say 33-year-old Eileen Gonzalez was impaired when she struck the center median and hit two cars, killing another driver.

The driver killed in was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as 56-year-old Christina E. Gates.

A third car was also damaged, and several others had minor injuries. The area was shut down to traffic Tuesday for several hours while police investigated and crews cleaned up the scene.

Gonzalez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where she faces the following charges: