MUG SHOT: 25-year-old Steven Clifford in connection to murder of girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) — 25-year-old Steven Clifford, also goes by Steven Kyle, has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his reported girlfriend, Savannah Millner.

At approximately 6:18 p.m. on July 15, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of gunfire heard in an apartment complex located in the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Arriving officers located an adult female lying in the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated the victim was involved in a verbal altercation in the residence with Clifford.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear that night and Clifford was arrested on unrelated charges.

Homicide Detectives coordinated with Clark County Coroner’s office and on July 17, 2019, probable cause was established to re-book Clifford for one count of Open Murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.