Mt. Charleston road closures prevented some from having a white Christmas; others improvised

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heavy traffic caused concerns on Mt. Charleston, but some still got to have a white Christmas.

Residents who decided to head up to Mt. Charleston Wednesday morning ran into one road closure after another until all lanes were blocked due to heavy traffic and black ice.

*UPDATE* Road Closed – SR-156 near Top of Mount Charleston

No access; use other routes. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) December 25, 2019

“There was a lot of traffic over there! A lot of cars,” said Jose Morales from Las Vegas.

Kyle Canyon Rd. on the Way to Mt. Charleston is closed due to heavy visitor traffic in the area. Please avoid the area and expect delays. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 25, 2019

Since most people couldn’t make it to the top, they settled for a spot near the mountain on Lee Canyon Rd.

“This is my first time seeing snow so yeah, this is why i’m coming back here to visit,” said Joseph Martinez.

“We wanted to see the snowfall and we actually did today which was really cool and we decided just to sled,” said Kiera David.

“There was traffic and we saw the cop car there just blocking and re-routing all the cars back so we were like ‘OK, what else do we do?’,” said David.

“We got some snow and just made a snowman. It was cool,” added David.