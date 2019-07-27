Motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries after sliding into metal fence in overnight crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash that occurred at 11:19 pm on July 26, has left a motorcyclist fighting for his life in a Las Vegas hospital.

Police say the crash occurred on Durango Drive south of the Reno Avenue intersection. 37-year-old John Poon’s 2017 Yamaha R1 motorcycle was traveling south on Durango Drive when he rode over a rough portion of the roadway and experienced a loss of control.

The motorcycle first struck the curb of Durango Drive which caused it to overturn. Poon and the motorcycle then slid into a metal fence and landscape materials.

Poon was transported to UMC Trauma from the scene with life­-threatening injuries.