LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire battled a fire in the central part of Las Vegas Tuesday. It happened near the intersection of East Bonanza Road and Spanish Drive.

Shirley Seastrand sent 8 News NOW video of the blaze.

According to Clark County Fire, a motor caught fire while in the rear of the house. The fire was contained to the vehicle and did not spread to the home.

The cause is not known at this time, and the motor home was a total loss, CCFD said.

No other details were released.