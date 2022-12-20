LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother and aunt of two toddlers killed in a suspected DUI crash last week are due to be arraigned in North Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning.

Deadly crash on Scott Robinson Dr. in North Las Vegas on Dec. 11, 2022. (Credit: NLVPD)

Raenysa Washington, 23, and her two children, Rose, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were passengers in the mini-van driven by her sister Kaleah Manning, 25. Rose died at the scene and Taylor died at the hospital. Both women were injured and hospitalized after the crash.

Manning’s blood alcohol level was measured at.191, more than twice the legal limit in Nevada, the arrest report stated.

Taylor and Rose Wilmer (Credit: Wilma Wilmer)

According to the arrest report, Manning drank tequila, possibly an entire bottle, with a friend prior to the crash on Sunday, Dec. 11, on North Scott Robinson Drive near Lone Mountain Road.

North Las Vegas police said speeding and impairment caused Washington to lose control of the mini-van, sideswiping trees, hitting a light pole and a wall, and then crashing into a palm tree head-on. Neither child was in child restraints as required by law.

Manning faces the following charges:

Three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm or death

Two counts of child neglect/endangerment resulting in death

Two counts of operating a vehicle without child safety restraints

Operating a vehicle with a suspended registration

No proof of insurance

Failure to maintain a travel lane

Two counts of child restraint violation

Washington, the child’s mother, faces the following charges: