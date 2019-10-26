‘Most haunted’ covers a lot of ground in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is filled with ghost stories, and everyone wants a piece of the action when it comes to deciding on the most haunted places in the Silver State.
Among the places most agree on are Tonopah’s Mizpah Hotel, Bally’s, The Westgate and the Nevada Governor’s mansion. But the rest are all over the map.
You really can’t miss if you check out these lists, which contain the stories behind each of the sites. The first two lists are focused on sites that are mostly in Southern Nevada, and the third and fourth lists contain more historic sites across the state:
Most haunted places in Las Vegas, Nevada
— compiled by Amy’s Crypt
- Bally’s
- Zak Bagans‘ The Haunted Museum
- Circus Circus
- The Luxor
- The Flamingo
- The Westgate
- Caesars Palace
- Madame Tussauds
- The Excalibur
- The Mob Museum
This list appears in a YouTube video on The Speakeasy channel.
- The Bellagio
- Bally’s
- The Excalibur
- The Mirage
- Nevada Governor’s Mansion
- Bowers Mansion
- Circus Circus
- Goldfield Hotel
- Caesars Palace
- Grimes Point
19 ways to get into Nevada’s haunted history
We have included the Top 10 on this list from TravelNevada.com.
- Boot Hill Cemetery, Pioche
- Soldier Meadows Ranch & Lodge, Black Rock Desert
- Pioneer Saloon, Goodsprings
- Goldfield cemetery
- Middlegate Station / The Loneliest Road in America
- Boulder Dam Hotel, Boulder City
- West Side Historic District, Carson City
- Silver Queen Hotel, Virginia City
- The Mizpah Hotel, Tonopah
- Commercial Casino, Elko
10 Most Haunted Places in Nevada
As compiled by Haunted Rooms America.
- Mizpah Hotel, Tonopah
- Goldfield Hotel, Goldfield
- Westgate Hotel, Las Vegas
- Nevada Governor’s Mansion, Carson City
- Old Washoe Club, Virginia City
- Abraham Curry House, Carson City
- Yellow Jacket Mine, Silver City
- Mackay Mansion, Virginia City
- Bonnie Springs Ranch, Las Vegas
- Silver Queen Hotel, Virginia City