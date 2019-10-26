‘Most haunted’ covers a lot of ground in Nevada

An ornamental railing on the front of the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah. (Greg Haas / KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is filled with ghost stories, and everyone wants a piece of the action when it comes to deciding on the most haunted places in the Silver State.

Among the places most agree on are Tonopah’s Mizpah Hotel, Bally’s, The Westgate and the Nevada Governor’s mansion. But the rest are all over the map.

You really can’t miss if you check out these lists, which contain the stories behind each of the sites. The first two lists are focused on sites that are mostly in Southern Nevada, and the third and fourth lists contain more historic sites across the state:

  • An engraving on the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah. (Greg Haas / KLAS-TV)
  • A plaque on the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah. (Greg Haas / KLAS-TV)
  • The Mizpah Hotel fronts to U.S. 95 in Tonopah. (Greg Haas / KLAS-TV)
  • An ornamental railing on the front of the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah. (Greg Haas / KLAS-TV)
  • The deadly 1981 fire at the MGM Grand — now Bally’s — prompts reports of ghosts at the hotel.
  • The Goldfield Hotel. (Greg Haas / KLAS-TV)
  • A 1904 view of Goldfield.
  • Westgate_generic_1513131889123.JPG
    The International Hotel — now the Westgate — has had reports of Elvis Presley’s ghost.
  • Westgate_generic_1509745605494.JPG
    The International Hotel — now the Westgate — has had reports of Elvis Presley’s ghost.
  • caesars_palace_getty__1525292093089.jpg
    Some Caesar’s Palace rooms are rumored to be haunted.
  • The Bellagio Hotel
    The Bellagio, built on the site of the Dunes, has had reports of ghosts.
  • In remote Central Nevada, Middlegate Station is rumored to be haunted along “The Loneliest Road in America.” (Greg Haas / KLAS-TV)
  • Petroglyphs at Grimes Point, just east of Fallon, where Native American ghosts are reported.The International Hotel — now the Westgate — has had reports of Elvis Presley’s ghost. (Greg Haas / KLAS-TV)

Most haunted places in Las Vegas, Nevada

— compiled by Amy’s Crypt

  1. Bally’s
  2. Zak Bagans‘ The Haunted Museum
  3. Circus Circus
  4. The Luxor
  5. The Flamingo
  6. The Westgate
  7. Caesars Palace
  8. Madame Tussauds
  9. The Excalibur
  10. The Mob Museum


The Speakeasy

This list appears in a YouTube video on The Speakeasy channel.

  1. The Bellagio
  2. Bally’s
  3. The Excalibur
  4. The Mirage
  5. Nevada Governor’s Mansion
  6. Bowers Mansion
  7. Circus Circus
  8. Goldfield Hotel
  9. Caesars Palace
  10. Grimes Point

19 ways to get into Nevada’s haunted history

We have included the Top 10 on this list from TravelNevada.com.

  1. Boot Hill Cemetery, Pioche
  2. Soldier Meadows Ranch & Lodge, Black Rock Desert
  3. Pioneer Saloon, Goodsprings
  4. Goldfield cemetery
  5. Middlegate Station / The Loneliest Road in America
  6. Boulder Dam Hotel, Boulder City
  7. West Side Historic District, Carson City
  8. Silver Queen Hotel, Virginia City
  9. The Mizpah Hotel, Tonopah
  10. Commercial Casino, Elko


10 Most Haunted Places in Nevada

As compiled by Haunted Rooms America.

  1. Mizpah Hotel, Tonopah
  2. Goldfield Hotel, Goldfield
  3. Westgate Hotel, Las Vegas
  4. Nevada Governor’s Mansion, Carson City
  5. Old Washoe Club, Virginia City
  6. Abraham Curry House, Carson City
  7. Yellow Jacket Mine, Silver City
  8. Mackay Mansion, Virginia City
  9. Bonnie Springs Ranch, Las Vegas
  10. Silver Queen Hotel, Virginia City

