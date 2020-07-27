Most county offices closed Fridays, hours extended Monday through Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Most Clark County offices will be closed on Fridays beginning July 31. Office hours are now expanded though Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., originally open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This change is in response to the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the local economy.

Compressing most county operations from five days per week to four days a week aligns with the actions of the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas.

Examples of the County offices with these new hours are the Assessor, Recorder, Treasurer, Development Services, Comprehensive Planning, Las Vegas Justice Court and the Las Vegas Constable’s Office.

Initial Appearance Court will continue to operate seven days a week.

Some County functions continue to operate five days a week and even through the weekend, such as Family Services, Juvenile Justice Services, Animal Control, code enforcement, and building inspections.

Community and senior centers are open Monday through Fridays and in some cases Saturday but hours vary.

The Clark County Shooting Complex is open seven days a week.

The Clark County Wetlands Park trails are open seven days a week, though the Nature Center Auditorium is open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone interested in their hours may visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.

All county office hours can be viewed on the main website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Anyone headed to a County community center, permit office or any other County building is reminded to wear a face covering and practice social distancing in order to comply with the governor’s directive aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

An appropriate face covering fully covers a person’s nose and mouth, and could be a homemade cloth covering, scarf, bandana, or surgical mask.

Visitors to County buildings who do not have a face covering may be asked to leave.

Like the general public, County employees are required to wear face coverings whenever they are in public areas in County buildings including in lobbies, elevators, breakrooms, and meeting rooms.

There are some limited exemptions to the face-covering mandate, such as for those having a medical condition that affects their ability to wear a face covering.

People are also reminded to wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, avoid large gatherings and stay home when sick, and to practice social distancing and stay at least six feet away from others when you are out in public.

These directives and health guidelines are in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which is critical to being able to keep businesses and government offices open to the public.