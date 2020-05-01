Builder collaborating with SNHD due to additional COVID-19 cases at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Members of a team of electricians working on the Allegiant Stadium project have tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to this, Mortenson/McCarthy has asked the Southern Nevada Health District for help conducting “targeted, voluntary on-site workforce testing.” Testing will occur the week of May 4.

“Mortenson/McCarthy’s highest priority on the Allegiant Stadium project is the health and safety of our team members, project partners and the community. To that end, we have implemented and have been following a thorough job site protocol including social distancing to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. As part of a larger community tracing effort, we are collaborating with Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) representatives to investigate COVID-19 cases involving workers on the project,” the company said in a statement.

They noted more than 4,000 workers, trade partners and vendors have worked on the stadium site since the COVID-19 pandemic began.