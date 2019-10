How relatable is this kitten napping with his coffee? Haven’t most of us felt like this at one time or another?

Taro lives in California with his owner who shared this video last week. Taro’s owner said the sleepy kitty had just received a vaccination and had the sniffles but is feeling just fine now.

While cats are known to like their naps, kittens do sleep about 20 hours a day so looking a bit sleepy may not be all that unusual.