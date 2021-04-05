50+ citations issued during North Las Vegas law enforcement event

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, CCSD Police, Metro’s Traffic Bureau, North Las Vegas Police, the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety and the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition (SNVBC) held a “Change Lanes for Bike and Emergency Vehicles” event in an effort to make North Las Vegas safer for cyclists and other vulnerable road users.

There were 86 drivers in violation of Nevada’s 3-Feet law, with 65 motorists stopped and 53 citations issued to drivers.

One vehicle was as close as 15 feet to the cyclist officer, while a gravel truck was reported being only 26 feet from his bicycle.

“Events like this are critical in raising awareness of this life-saving law and ensuring that vulnerable road users can arrive safely at their final destination,” says Rob Hutchinson, SNVBC president.

“As kids return to school and Las Vegas re-opens for business, we must ensure that we all keep safety top-of-mind when we are behind the wheel,” Hutchinson added.

Nevada is one of 33 states to enforce a 3-Feet law and one of five states whose law specifies that motorists should move into a lane to the left of a cyclist when passing, if possible.

In the aftermath of the December 10, 2020, cycling tragedy near Searchlight, Nevada, SNVBC launched “Change Lanes for Bikes! It’s the Law,” an education campaign raising awareness of Nevada’s “move over” Law.