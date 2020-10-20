More than 29K turn out for early voting Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early voting in Nevada started Saturday and Monday was the busiest day yet. In Clark County alone, nearly 80,000 people have already voted. That includes more than 29,500 people who voted Monday.

Some of the busiest sites are Centennial Center in the northwest and the site at Downtown Summerlin and Las Vegas Ballpark.

According to Clark County, 48 locations will be open at various times through Oct. 30. This link will show you all the early voting sites. For a complete list of mail drop-off locations click here.

You can find a map with wait times on the county’s election website.