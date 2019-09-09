More than 200 dogs, 50 cats killed at animal shelter in Bahamas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An animal shelter in Freeport lost over 200 dogs and 50 cats in the flood waters from Hurricane Dorian. The executive director for the shelter said her heart is broken for the animals they lost and for the people who trusted their animals with them.

Dorian also destroyed the shelter’s medical equipment and food and vehicles. Despite their near death experience, the workers don’t regret risking her lives for these animals.

Some of the dogs in the shelter survived. They are the survivors of the hell unleashed by Hurricane Dorian as it battered the Bahamas. Felicia Telfort is the shelter supervisor who along with five colleagues tried to keep safe 300 dogs and 100 cats. Most of them waiting to be adopted. But some already had families who had been forced to evacuate. The government-run shelters will not allow pets.

Elizabeth Burrows, the executive director of the Humane Society of Grand Bahamas trusted this building built in 2008 — with some elevation — to avoid floods.

“And since we didn’t flood in the other storms we really felt like we might get some water but we had no idea we would get the flood that we did,” she said.

But the water from the storm surged unexpectedly threatening the lives of the animals. In spite of the danger to themselves, Felicia and her co-workers desperately tried to save the dogs by keeping the crates above the rising waters. When the water was chest high and their building began flooding, they sought shelter.

“Making sure that everything would be safe to try and put it up high. We ran up in a manhole because the water started to come up so high,” she said.

The manhole is the access to the attic which had no stairs. So, they had to pull each other up.

“The kennel dogs were still howling and crying. We experienced all of that until they were not even crying anymore.”

That silence represented the death of more than 220 dogs and 50 cats.

“I felt devastated. We couldn’t have predicted this but I still feel responsible. My heart is broken for the shelter animals that we lost and I feel so bad for the people who trusted their animals to us and ultimately we could not protect them,” Burrows said.