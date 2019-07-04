More than 40 earthquakes reported in California, magnitude 6.4 may not be strongest today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to USGS, there have been at least 12 magnitudes 2.5+ earthquakes in southern California this morning.
The earthquake felt in Las Vegas registered at magnitude 6.4 and was centered in Searles Valley, California which is about 60 miles northwest of Barstow in the Mojave Desert. The location is about 145 miles southwest of Las Vegas.
The last time California experienced an earthquake with a magnitude above 6.0 was 1999.
Experts say there’s a 1 in 20 chance that the 6.4 earthquake will not be the largest in the sequence and expect aftershocks to continue.