More than 40 earthquakes reported in California, magnitude 6.4 may not be strongest today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to USGS, there have been at least 12 magnitudes 2.5+ earthquakes in southern California this morning.

The earthquake felt in Las Vegas registered at magnitude 6.4 and was centered in Searles Valley, California which is about 60 miles northwest of Barstow in the Mojave Desert. The location is about 145 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

The last time California experienced an earthquake with a magnitude above 6.0 was 1999.

Experts say there’s a 1 in 20 chance that the 6.4 earthquake will not be the largest in the sequence and expect aftershocks to continue.

LIVE: California earthquake news conference. Posted by 8 News Now on Thursday, July 4, 2019

USGS has updated the Magnitude of the earthquake to a 6.4 located 60 miles NW of Barstow, CA. Lots of people around the region felt it, but so far no significant damage reports. Many aftershocks still occurring near the epicenter. #nvwx #azwx #cawx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 4, 2019

Magnitude 4.0 #earthquake, 55.0 km SW of Furnace Creek, CA https://t.co/ZiNndQ7Vcm — Nevada Earthquakes (@NVEarthquakes) July 4, 2019

Magnitude 4.0 #earthquake, 29.6 km SE of Owens Lake, CA https://t.co/KQUlK0ECX7 — Nevada Earthquakes (@NVEarthquakes) July 4, 2019

Magnitude 3.0 #earthquake, 33.0 km S of Furnace Creek, CA https://t.co/334x2KS2X9 — Nevada Earthquakes (@NVEarthquakes) July 4, 2019