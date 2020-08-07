More than 1,000 people signed up to attend virtual job fair in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jobs are hard to come by in the Las Vegas valley and the country right now, so on Friday, a virtual job fair was held to connect people with companies that are hiring.

More than 1,000 job seekers signed up and attended the virtual job fair. One of the groups behind Friday’s event is the “one-stop career center.”

The list of employers who were featured are all located in Henderson. Amazon, Barclays, Marksman Security, RDI, Henderson Police, and the city’s parks and recreation department are also hiring.

It took a big collaboration between city, county, and state agencies to coordinate the event. As many as 1,400 job seekers pre-registered.

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson says it’s clear that there’s a need for a virtual job fair.

“People are getting nervous; unemployment benefits are changing as we speak, and people need opportunity,” Gibson said. “They need hope; they need a job. They need income. These job fairs, in my estimation, constitute a real lifeline for people.”

8 News NOW was told employers have been fielding questions throughout the day while talking with potential employees, who were given a link to complete an application online.