Police claim street racing ended with this crash at the intersection of Ft. Apache and Flamingo. (Photo: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After launching a special unit nearly eight months ago to target reckless driving, speeding, and street racing, Las Vegas Metropolitan police have made more than 100 arrests.

The Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail, or RAID, was launched in March to tackle problems caused by street racing and intersection takeovers after hearing it was a major concern from residents.

According to Metro Sgt. Russell Bybee, RAID results as of Oct. 20 were:

Arrests – 122

Citations – 152

Tows – 152

The most recent arrest took place last week on Monday, Oct. 17, when seven vehicles were involved in a crash near the intersection of Ft. Apache and Flamingo roads.

Police said the crash was the result of street racing and left a trail of damage and debris for a half-mile.

Police claim street racing ended with this crash at the intersection of Ft. Apache and Flamingo. (Photo: LVMPD)

This latest crash happened just before 9 p.m. and police said the two drivers involved in the street racing exceeded 100 mph. One person was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Another person, 25-year-old Joshua Daya was arrested on multiple charges including reckless driving and participating in a speed contest.

Joshua Daya booking photograph. (LVMPD)

The public can email tips about street racing to RAID@lvmpd.com.