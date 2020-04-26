More people turn to gardening during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Star Nursery is seeing spike in business, as temperatures rise and people spend more time at home. Veggies and herbs like tomato and peppermint plants are going fast, as homeowners turn to gardening in isolation.

Many people came out to Star Nursery this weekend, filling their wagons with various flowers and plants.

The nursery’s horticulturist, Dr. Q, says now that people are home more often, they’re focusing on how to brighten up their yard or plant things they didn’t have time for before.

With many people stuck at home, Dr. Q says gardening can be a healthy outlet that the entire family can take part in.

“It’s actually very good therapy,” Dr. Q said. “It’s relaxing, it helps you get out and get that fresh air instead of being cooped up in the house.”

Now that temperatures are going up, it’s important to plant things that can withstand the heat. Plants like tomatoes, peppers, squash, and melons can grow during this time.

Many herbs can grow year round.

“It’s always great to brighten up your yard and your living area, especially now that we have to stay at home,” Dr. Q said. “A lot of great things that you can plant in your patio or outside of that so you can really liven it up and spend more time outside.”

Aside from the heat, it’s important to understand the soil being used. Dr. Q says Las Vegas has poor soil, because it’s primarily sand, rock, and clay.

Make sure you mix in some organic matter to keep your plants healthy.