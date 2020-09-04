More layoffs announced at Las Vegas hotels, entertainment companies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Layoffs continue in Las Vegas as businesses adjust to current economic conditions.
On Friday, notices of more than 400 layoffs came from the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel, the Westin, Live Nation and Hakassan:
- Westin — 190. Room attendants, cooks and cashiers were most affected
- Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel — 147 permanent layoffs. Room attendants, cooks and servers were the positions most affected
- Live Nation — 74 unspecified positions
- Hakkasan — 8 managerial positions
While businesses have reopened, many are finding that the tourism levels can’t currently support full staffing — particularly when COVID-19 guidelines continue to limit occupancy to 50% in sompe places.