More layoffs announced at Las Vegas hotels, entertainment companies

In this April 18, 2020, photo, a lone worker wearing a mask cleans a pedestrian walkway devoid of the usual crowds as casinos and other business are shuttered due to the coronavirus outbreak in Las Vegas. Nevada’s governor closed the glitzy casinos and nightlife attractions in mid-March, leaving much of the famous gambling mecca empty, barricaded and abandoned. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Layoffs continue in Las Vegas as businesses adjust to current economic conditions.

On Friday, notices of more than 400 layoffs came from the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel, the Westin, Live Nation and Hakassan:

Westin — 190. Room attendants, cooks and cashiers were most affected

— 147 permanent layoffs. Room attendants, cooks and servers were the positions most affected Live Nation — 74 unspecified positions

— 74 unspecified positions Hakkasan — 8 managerial positions

While businesses have reopened, many are finding that the tourism levels can’t currently support full staffing — particularly when COVID-19 guidelines continue to limit occupancy to 50% in sompe places.